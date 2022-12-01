23:49

An alarm that has caused the boys to start speculating which of them this alarm belongs to. Javi suspects that the color is Claudia’s and assures that he thinks that his girlfriend has kissed her temptress, and it must be said that he is not wrong.

23:46The alarm sounds in Villa Paraíso! It seems that Claudia has not had enough willpower. She has kissed Álvaro!

23:44

Claudia and Álvaro are playing with fire and take the situation to the limit, which makes Javi’s girlfriend try to get away from Elche.

23:41

María de los Ángeles tries to continue her relationship with Cristian, who confesses that getting away from the temptress is costing him a lot.

23:39

Vladi tries to get closer to Paola, but Andreu’s girlfriend is reluctant to get closer to the tempter. “He seems like a profiteer to me,” she confesses. Apparently, that Vladi will try to connect with Ana after her arrival at the villa has not gone down well with him.

23:35We’re back after the ads.

23:31

In the girls’ village, Adri asks Laura if she would be able to forgive Mario at the final bonfire, to which Laura replies that it is likely and that she still sees him as the man she wants. An answer that makes the tempter think that it is for Laura.

23:29The light of temptation sounds! This time the cause is Samuel, when he gave himself his first kiss on the island, and surprisingly it was not with Jessica, but with Elena! This approach has provoked comments from the inhabitants of the town. “I think Jessica was hot. I liked kissing Elena,” admits the canary.

Mario also confesses that he wants to kiss Valeria, with whom he has had an on-and-off relationship, but that seems to be settling little by little as the days go by.

23:21

After the emotional moment lived with Javi, the party returns to Villa Playa. A situation that contrasts with what is happening in Villa Paraíso, after Javi’s arrival he tells Mario and Samu everything he sees in the images and tells them: “I’m losing my girlfriend.”

23:19

Seeing the images of Claudia have affected Javi in ​​a way that has come to move Sandra. “If at any time you can’t, let me know; but don’t rush and reflect,” the presenter tells him.

11:15 p.m.The time has come for Javi to see the imageswho is very affected by what can happen.

Claudia is in her room with Álvaro and recognizes that she is beginning to like the tempter and that “I don’t mind being unfaithful” under the astonished gaze of Javi, who discovers that at the last bonfire Claudia asked not to see her images. “I’m not 100% sure of leaving here with him,” Claudia admits. A few words that have deeply hurt Javi who does not stop crying.

23:07Javi is chosen by his teammateseven though he didn’t want to be the person who could see the images.

23:04One of the boys will be able to see images of his girlfriend and Villa Playa for 10 minutes. Andreu, Mario, Javi, Samu and Cristian have to choose which of them will be the privileged one.

23:02Sandra arrives at Villa Paraíso to give the boys some news!23:00

Álvaro and Claudia discuss what happens between them, especially after the 24 hours they spent together during ‘exile’. Javi’s girlfriend admits that “I don’t know what’s happening to me” and that her relationship with her partner hasn’t been the same for a few months, which makes her reconsider her approach with Álvaro.

22:58

It’s a new day in the Dominican Republic and in both villas the boys and girls discuss everything that happened the night before.

Javi trying to improve his relationship with Andreu after the little altercation that happened during the party.

22:51 The light of temptation sounds! The one who has not slowed down is Laura who has decided to sleep with her tempter, Adri, with whom the relationship is becoming more solid after considering her courtship with Mario almost broken. However, after getting up the next day, she admits after sleeping with Adri: “I feel bad for Mario.”

22:49

Jessica and Samuel spend time together at the pool taking the situation to the limit. While in Villa Paraíso Tania decides that tonight she will not sleep with Hugo. “I prefer to hold back until I have a conversation with Samu,” confesses the canary.

22:45

Claudia and Álvaro are not far behind either and enjoy a chat in her room about the relationship that the tempter has with Ana, since when the Murcian arrived on the program they both shared an appointment with the man from Elche.

22:42

The rapprochement between Jessica and Samuel continues to progress, as does Tania and Hugo’s relationship.

22:36

The woman from Murcia tells her colleagues what has happened at the confrontation bonfire and announces that she is going to stay to continue enjoying the experience, which unleashes the joy of everyone in Villa Playa.

Cristian also returns to Villa Paraíso and shares with the boys what he experienced that night.

22:36

Ana returns to the girls’ villa.

22:34

The tension between Mario and Andreu increases during the party. It seems that the Spaniard feels excluded by the attitudes of Mario and Javi.

22:25We continue live after the announcements.

22:23Paradise Villa.

Samuel and Elena talk about the relationship that he is having with Jessica, with whom the last program had an approach. Carmen also takes the opportunity to talk to Mario, since since they kissed the relationship between the two has cooled.

22:22

The girls are also partying. Paola acknowledges that she has moved away from Vladi, the bachelor she began to meet, and says that she has a closer relationship with Aitor.

22:19

In Villa Paraíso the boys and singles are partying. But not everything is a good atmosphere, there is tension between Andreu and Mario and Javi.

22:17

The confrontational bonfire ends and both return to their villas to continue the experience. It seems that Ana wants to give Cristian one last chance, although she admits that it will not be easy for the Murcian to regain his trust.

22:14

Ana decides to stay in Villa Playa.

22:13

Ana: “After everything I’ve seen, it’s very difficult to trust again, but I want to see how you behave in the village.”

22:12

We are just seconds away from knowing Ana’s decision.

22:09Program 11 of ‘The Island of Temptations’ begins!

22:03

In addition, Claudia and Álvaro’s relationship continues to progress, while Javi, in the other villa, tries to relate to single women to please his partner. However, after not being able to see images of Claudia at the last bonfire, since he was expelled for breaking the rules and going to Villa Playa to see his partner, what his colleagues told him, who were able to see them, Javi is very thoughtful about what is happening in your relationship.

22:00

In the preview of the last program they showed a discussion between Andreu and Mario, a tense relationship that already came to light last week when the Spaniard asked Javi to stop whispering with Mario.

21:54

During this program, the future of Ana will be decided, who was summoned, together with Cristian, to a confrontational bonfire after her reaction to the images of her partner with María de los Ángeles.

21:51

The couples that star in this program, presented by Sandra Barneda, which is broadcast on Thursdays at 10 p.m. on Telecinco are:

– Ana and Cristian.

– Tanya and Samuel.

– Claudia and Javi.

– Laura and Mario.

– Paola and Andreu.

Furthermore, it should be remembered that Sara and Manu They were expelled, as they were considered the couple who were least enjoying the experience, so that Ana and Cristian could enter.

9:45 p.m.

