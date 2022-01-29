The implementation of the US plans to impose economic sanctions against Russia in the event of a deterioration in the situation around Ukraine threatens with serious problems for the global financial system. Experts made this prediction published his analysis in the New York Times.

Analysts stressed that never before had a country imposed such large-scale restrictions on such a large economy as Russia’s. They saw this as a threat to the economies of developed countries, in particular European ones, which in turn would lead to destabilization of the global financial system. Experts are confident that in addition to this, Russia will certainly follow retaliatory steps that will lead to an even worsening of the situation.

Earlier, the head of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Friedrich Merz, named two mistakes of the European Union (EU) in relation to Russia. The first of them is plans to disconnect from the international payment system SWIFT. According to the politician, this will harm Europe. The second is the EU’s conclusion of an association agreement with Ukraine, which has led to contradictions in existing trade agreements with Moscow.