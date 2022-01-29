The turn of the Peruvians to demonstrate their different artistic skills has come with the return of Peru has talent 2022 in its fourth season on the Latina TV signal for this Saturday, January 29. The reality show will be hosted by Mathías Brivio and the participants will have the qualification and advice of Gianella Neyra, Renzo Schüller, Mimy Succar and Ricardo Morán.

After nine years of absence, the talent contest with the greatest reach in the international television world will be released immediately after the final of I am, great battles. In this note we tell you the details of the long-awaited reality show.

When does Peru has talent 2022 premiere?

The great premiere of the reality show that all Peruvians have been waiting for will be this Saturday, January 29. Minutes after the end of the imitation program I am, great battles.

Peru has talent 2022 returns with its fourth season on Latina TV. Photo: Latina/Instagram.

Who are the jurors?

The return of Peru has talent 2022 in its fourth season comes loaded with great surprises and one of them is the leadership of Mathías Brivio, who will be in charge of presenting the participants before a difficult jury made up of:

gianella neyra

Actress and television host who will be in charge of giving the best advice to the contestants of the program.

Richard Moran

After several years away from television, Ricardo Morán will reappear on the set of Latina TV to qualify the applicants who want to be part of the talent reality show.

Renzo Schuller

This time, the actor, comedian and television presenter returns to the small screen as a judge of the most anticipated show by Peruvians.

Mimy Succar

The interpreter of “I don’t get used to it” makes her debut as a judge to give her best recommendations to the participants of the Latina television program.

Peru has talent 2022 will have Gianella Neyra, Renzo Schüller, Mimy Succar and Ricardo Morán as judges. Photo: Latina/Instagram.

What is Peru has talent 2022 about?

The Peru has talent program is a format where the participants must demonstrate their best ability to convince the jury and be the next great star of the country.

Peru has talent 2022: premiere schedule

The talent reality show hosted by Mathías Brivio will be released immediately after the final of I am, great battles, which begins at 8:00 pm.

Mathías Brivio will be in the leadership of Peru has talent 2022. Photo: Latina/Instagram.

Peru has talent 2022: transmission channel

If you are on Peruvian soil, you should only tune in to channel 2 in open signal. On the other hand, if you have Movistar TV cable service, you can locate Latina TV at 2 and 702 in HD. While on DirecTV on 192 and 1192 in HD; and on Claro TV as channel 2.

How to watch Latina TV live?

On the other hand, if you want to see the premiere of Peru has talent 2022 and not miss any episode, then go to latina.peclick on the TV icon that contains the phrase live and it will immediately take you to watch the program.

This January 29 is the great premiere of Peru has talent. Photo: Latina/Instagram.

Where to see Peru has talent 2022 live online for free?

As we have specified, you can see Peru has talent through open signal, by cable, on the same Latina website and also in La Republica – Shows. www.larepublica.pe/espectaculos/