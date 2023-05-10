Joaquín Guzmán López, three other members of the criminal group and Mexican companies were punished by Washington for their involvement in fentanyl trafficking. The sanctions imposed by the Treasury Department were coordinated with the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and include the freezing of assets.

This Tuesday, May 9, the son of the famous Mexican drug trafficker, ‘Chapo’ Guzmán, received punishment from the United States Department of the Treasury, in a new movement for his direct participation in the illegal trafficking of fentanyl between Mexico and the United States. and the construction of laboratories.

Along with Joaquín Guzmán López, three members of the Sinaloa Cartel, the Mexican companies Sumilab and Urbanización, Inmobiliaria y Construcción de Obras, which make up the network managed by the ‘Chapitos’ -the sons of Guzmán-, targeted for being responsible for a significant fraction of the drugs that reach US soil.

The Treasury Department explained that Guzmán López is in “close collaboration” with the “drug trafficking empire” of ‘Los Chapitos’, who were sanctioned by Washington on previous occasions.

The penalties issued this Tuesday, coordinated with the Mexican government, indicate that all those apprehended will have their assets and properties in the United States frozen and both citizens and companies will be prohibited from carrying out transactions with them.

Joaquín Guzmán López is currently a fugitive and the State Department has offered a $5 million reward for anyone with information that could lead to his arrest.

He was accused for the first time of drug trafficking in 2018 and was charged on several occasions, including on April 14, when the US Justice targeted him along with his brothers and dozens of other people.

Along with Guzmán López, three important members of the drug trafficking network that worries the United States were also reprimanded.

On the one hand, they hit Raymundo Pérez Uribe, who is the leader of a supply network that supplies the Sinaloa Cartel with the chemical products necessary to carry out the manufacture of synthetic drugs.

In addition, they also targeted Saúl Páez López, cousin of Ovidio and Joaquín Guzmán López, who is involved in coordinating drug shipments.

The third is Mario Esteban Ogazón Sedano, who operates illegal narcotics laboratories representing the Sinaloa Cartel and manages the real estate company that was also sanctioned today by the Office of Foreign Assets Control.

with EFE