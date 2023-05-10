The Colombian national team sub-20 already has its chosen ones to play the Youth World Cup in Argentina, which will be held from May 20 to June 11.

(You may be interested: Jhon Jader Durán confirms that he is not going with Colombia to the U-20 World Cup)

The technician Hector Cardenas announced the final list of 21 players to participate in the contest.

It was previously known that John Jader Duran He was left out, as he was not transferred by Aston Villa of England.

“I regret not being able to be part of this tournament as important as it is a World Cup for me personally and for the country, I only have to say to my teammates that God bless you and go make history that they deserve it, they are all warriors “Durán wrote on his social networks.

The teams are not obliged to lend their players for this competition, despite being organized by the Fifa.

the call

Colombia vs. Wales in a friendly Photo: Alejandro Matias / Kronos

The 21 players will travel to Buenos Aires – Argentina on May 10, 2023, and will continue their preparation until May 19 in Argentine territory.

Subsequently, the selected group will follow the orders of the Colombian strategist during the official competition period of the FIFA Under 20 World Cup Argentina 2023, which will take place from May 20 to June 11, 2023.

Those chosen for the call are the following:

ALEXEI ROJAS FEDORUSHCHENKO – Arsenal Football Club (ENG)

ALEXIS CASTILLO MANYOMA – Cortuluá Football Club

ANDRÉS SALAZAR OSORIO – National Athletic

DANIEL ANDRÉS LUNA GARCÍA – RCD Mallorca (ESP)

DANIEL ESTEBAN PEDROZO MARTINEZ – Real Cartagena FC

DEVAN AUSTIN TANTON PEDRAZA – Fulham (ENG)

ÉDIER OCAMPO VIDAL – National Athletic

FERNANDO ANTONIO ALVAREZ – Pachuca Soccer Club (MEX)

GUSTAVO ADOLFO PUERTA MOLANO – 1. FC Nuremberg (ALE)

JHOJAN CAMILO TORRES GUAZA – Deportivo Independiente Santa Fe

JHON JAIDER VÉLEZ CAREY – Junior FC

JORGE LEGUÍN CABEZAS HURTADO – Independent Medellín

JUAN ANDRES CASTILLA LOZANO – Houston Dynamo FC (USA)

JUAN DIEGO CASTILLO REYES – CEIF Fortress

JULIÁN ANDRÉS PALACIOS ISAZA – Envigado FC

KEVIN ANDRÉS MANTILLA CAMARGO – Independent Santa Fe

LUIS MIGUEL MARQUINES PRECIADO – National Athletic

MIGUEL ÁNGEL MONSALVE GONZÁLEZ – Deportivo Independiente Medellín

ÓSCAR MANUEL CORTÉS CORTÉS – Millonarios FC

TOMÁS ÁNGEL GUTIÉRREZ – Atlético Nacional

YASSER ESNEIDER ASPRILLA MARTÍNEZ – Watford Football Club (ENG)

The sub 20 will leave Cali in the morning hours of this Wednesday and in the afternoon it will depart from Bogotá to the host country of the world tournament.

Colombian group:

Senegal

Colombia

Japan

Israel

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news