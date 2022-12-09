US Department of Defense: Washington is not involved in an arms race with Moscow and Beijing

The United States is not in an arms race to develop hypersonic capabilities. This was stated by US Deputy Secretary of Defense Caitlin Hicks, writes TASS.

She acknowledged that Moscow and Beijing have “invested heavily” in this area. At the same time, according to Hicks, Washington “does not try to be equal to what another country is doing.” “We are more interested in having the means that perform their function, that meet the requirements, according to our military plans,” she said.

Earlier, US Navy Admiral Charles Richard announced the lost race for hypersonic weapons. He acknowledged that Russia and China have bypassed the United States in this direction.

Later, US Navy Strategic Systems Program Director Vice Admiral Johnny Wolf pointed to the urgent need to catch up with Russia in hypersonic weapons. He noted that the Pentagon is now seeking to increase the pace of testing and research to introduce this technology.