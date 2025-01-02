Of all the problems that the United States has, violence is surely the most serious. In the absence of more recent data, in 2023, for example, they died from gunshots (between murders and accidents) almost 19,000 people and 656 mass shootings took place.

Not even three days have passed since the beginning of 2025 and terror has hit the country again… triple. During the early hours of the New Year, a man murdered at least 15 people and injured 30 others in New Orleans using a rented van.

After the mass attack, the man, who responds to the name of Shamsud Din Bahar Jabbar, took a rifle and fired at the Police, who finally managed to bring him down after what has already been confirmed as a terrorist act. In the vehicle, agents found an ISIS flag, an explosive with wiring and remote-controlled activators.

Just a few hours after this attack, the news broke in Las Vegas: A Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotelkilling the driver and injuring seven bystanders. In the car, which was parked in front of the hotel, the Police found a large number of fireworks, mortars and canisters. camping.

Terrorist suspicion was once again levitating around the incident, and as such the authorities are investigating it. In fact, they do not rule out that both events, those in Las Vegas and those in New Orleans, have some kind of connection. “We are following the explosion of a Cybertruck in front of the Trump Hotel. Security forces and Intelligence are investigating this, including whether there is any possible connection to the New Orleans attack,” the president declared this Wednesday. Joe Biden.

And there’s even more: during the early hours of this Thursday, a shooting at a Queens nightclub (New York) left 10 injured. In any case, the city police have already ruled out that it is a terrorist act and point to a possible conflict between gang members.

It is difficult to ignore the context in which these attacks have occurred: barely two weeks after donald trump officially take office as president of the United States after winning the November 2024 elections, which marks the magnate’s return to the White House.

“The criminals who come, much worse”

The president-elect has not commented on the Tesla explosion outside his hotel in Las Vegas, but yes about the mass accident from New Orleans. He did it hastily, before more information about the terrorist emerged.

“When I say that the criminals that come are much worse how criminals we have in our country, that statement is constantly refuted by Democrats and the ‘media fake news‘, but it turns out to be true. “Our country’s crime rate is at levels never seen before,” Trump said in a post on the Truth Social social network.





It is true that Shamsud Din Bahar Jabbar had become radicalized in recent months, but the 42-year-old was born and raised in Texas and lived much of his life in Houston. What’s more: for 10 years he worked as a specialist in Human Resources and Information Technology in the US Army.

The message, although pernicious, is sent, and an attack like the one in New Orleans It could make Trump, impudent when it comes to using lies to his advantage, give himself reasons to take more or less extreme measures.

Notably, his power is now much greater than it was eight years ago, when he first became president. At the moment, The president controls the House of Representatives and the Senate of the country, as well as the Judiciary.

When his first term ended, he had renewed a third of the United States Supreme Court with conservative judges, who today make up a clear majority of six to three. In addition, two magistrates with Republican affinity are close to retirement, so during Trump’s second term the country’s Supreme Court could find itself with five of the nine judges named directly by him.

“The largest deportation in history”

Trump has already announced that his goal is to command the “largest deportation of undocumented immigrants in the history of the United States.” “They are poisoning the blood of our country“he said at an event organized in mid-December.

His anti-immigration discourse continues to increase in virulence, and control of State institutions is not a trivial matter. Without going any further, in his first term he was unable to build the famous wall on the border with Mexico because the House of Representatives denied him the budget allocation allocated for this, a problem that he will not have to face at least until the end of 2026, when the composition of the body is renewed.