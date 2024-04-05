Pablo Alfaro's preview, in the absence of training on Friday and Saturday, did not clear up doubts nor could it offer an optimistic message regarding the physical condition of some important players. The Grana coach announced that Loren Burón and Isi Gómez, fixed in the starting eleven and touched recently, are serious doubts for tomorrow's match in Algeciras. With two significant absences, Real Murcia can face another match of great importance to continue in the wake of the 'playoff'. Larrea and Carrillo are already confirmed casualties, due to sanctions.

«Isi Gómez has been struggling with his situation for several days. He has chronic pain. He wants to continue contributing, but we have to value what we have left,” Alfaro said about the midfielder. As for the right winger, he spoke of the “pain he has in the rib area from the game in Sanlúcar from which he has not fully recovered either. Until this Saturday we will not be able to evaluate these two options. Loren was no longer called up on the last matchday due to his discomfort and Isi Gómez has been substituted in the previous two games.

Winning proposal



On the other hand, the jury made up of Vice Mayor Rebeca Pérez, Amanda López, director of the Murcia Art School, Clemente García, director of the City Council's Graffiti Office, Darío Vigueras, representative of Murcia Street Art, Real Murcia and Yesterday, the Grana Federation of Peñas (FEPEMUR) decided on the winning proposal for the mural that will adorn the stadium. It will be made public next Tuesday. In addition, Frutas Buendía will once again be the main sponsor of the team in Algeciras. He already appeared on the front of the shirt in January, during the Granas' trip to Melilla.