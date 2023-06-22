The United States issues a warning: “Crop record in Colombia is a threat”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Illicit crops in Colombia.
Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME
The drug czar assured that the increase in crops must be stopped with all tools.
Record levels of illicit crops in Colombia continue to be a threat to the United States that must be faced using all available tools. So said this country’s drug czar, Rahul Gupta, during a forum organized in Washington by the Center for International Strategic Studies (CSIS, for its acronym in English).
“With Colombia we have a cooperative relationship that is historic. At the same time we are reviewing the entire spectrum of cooperation that includes eradication, interdiction, and alternative development because they are all tools that are required. It is important, for example, to empower people in the country with programs such as land titling and alternative development so that they move away from farming. But record crop levels are a threat not just to the US, but to other countries,” Gupta said.
According to the tsar, it is important to emphasize security because Without it, the alternative development that is to be stimulated in certain regions of the country is not possible. where crops are grown.
SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
WASHINGTON
