Next November, the UAE will host the most important global climate conference, the COP28 summit, which will be in Dubai, in what is a very important global event, especially since it will also be interested in following up on the results of the Paris Climate Agreement and what has been achieved so far.
The UAE’s hosting of this important event is the culmination of its efforts that began since its inception when the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, decided to harness all possibilities and efforts to overcome the harsh desert atmosphere and turn deserts into green paradises, and since that time it has become a country The UAE is a typical example of success in preserving the environment and overcoming its difficulties.
This early and continuous trend in environmental care and concern for climate safety enhances the global position of the UAE and its civilized role in this field, away from the continuous debate between the major powers over which of them causes more environmental pollution that leads to global warming. For example, African countries believe that European countries have contributed and are contributing since the beginning of the industrial revolution to the climate crisis, for which the world is paying the price today.
The seriousness of the climate challenge also lies in the price involved in combating it, as a country like India may have to pay a heavy price if it responds to all the provisions of international agreements on climate, including the occurrence of great unemployment that may lead to a terrible economic failure that India cannot afford. It is also a possibility for China, which is trying to balance preserving the environment with preserving employment in the industrial field.
This intertwining of interests has made the atmosphere on a hot plate since the Kyoto Treaty until today. As for the UAE, it is proceeding unceasingly towards the “Green National Agenda – 2030”, which aims to shift towards a green economy, and reduce emissions from the energy sector to less than 100 kilowatt-hours, in order to achieve the goals of sustainable development, and to make the country’s economy more environmentally friendly.
In this regard, the UAE began working nearly twenty years ago to rely on the energy mix and solar energy production, to ensure compliance with international treaties without harming development requirements. Although industrialized countries seek to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and convert cars to electric cars, a new crisis has emerged regarding lithium batteries, which are considered a dangerous pollutant and do not represent a cleaner alternative than fuel cars.
This sparked controversy again about the climate and its repercussions on politics, economy, trade and other aspects of life. The world needs a clean climate, and the parties should follow the Emirati model in the field of sustainability, and all of them should reach decisive decisions during the next conference, drawing on the achievements of the UAE in this field.
