“We’re seeing a kind of lower tempo of conflict already,” Haines said at the annual Reagan National Defense Forum in California. “And we expect that’s probably what we’ll see in the coming months.”

It said both the Ukrainian and Russian militaries were looking to try to re-equip and re-supply to prepare for post-winter counter-offensives.

“We actually have a fair amount of skepticism about whether or not the Russians would be willing to do that. I think the Ukrainians are more optimistic in that time frame,” she added.

Asked about the impact of the Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid and other civilian infrastructure, Haines said Moscow aims in part to undermine Ukrainians’ will to resist.

“I think we don’t see any evidence of (that will) being undermined at the moment,” she added.

The CIA director indicated that Iran has provided Russia with unmanned aircraft and that Moscow is looking for other types of precision munitions from Tehran, which would be “very worrying in terms of its capabilities.”