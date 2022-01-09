US State Department spokesman Ned Price revealed details of the first Russian-American meeting on security assurances, which took place in Geneva. It is reported by RIA News…

Price said that US Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman, during a conversation with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom of sovereign states to choose their own alliances. He also noted that the parties discussed a number of bilateral topics. However, according to him, Washington will not talk about European security without its allies and partners in Europe.

In addition, the State Department spokesman said that Washington is ready to welcome “genuine progress” in dialogue with Russia through diplomacy.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would be timely informed about the results of the first Russian-American meeting on security guarantees. “The president will be informed in a timely manner,” he said, answering a journalist’s question about whether the head of state was informed about the results of the conversation in a restricted format.

On January 9, a meeting took place in Geneva, preceding the official negotiations between the Russian Federation and the United States on security guarantees. It lasted over two hours.

The Russian-American consultations will take place in Geneva on January 9-10. Then a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels and consultations in Vienna at the platform of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) are scheduled.