Colonel McGregor: Without US military assistance, Ukraine will not last a day

Former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, stated that Ukraine is unable to continue fighting without US support. He said this on The Charlie Kirk Show, the video is available on Rumble.

“Frankly speaking, if not for our financial assistance, then <...> they (the Ukrainian government – approx. “Tapes.ru”.) wouldn’t last a day,” he said.

According to the colonel, the United States knows for sure about the large losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) in the combat zone. He added that hospitals are overcrowded, cemeteries continue to grow, and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is sending “everyone he can catch” to the front. According to McGregor, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ losses among manpower amount to several hundred thousand people.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that in three months the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counter-offensive had not achieved its goals in any direction. He also said that during this time, Kyiv’s losses exceeded 66 thousand people and 7,600 weapons.

At the same time, Shoigu noted that the Zaporozhye direction is the most tense in the Northern Military District zone – there, according to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces brought into battle brigades from the strategic reserve, whose personnel were trained under the guidance of instructors from Western countries.

Russia has been conducting a special operation since February 24, 2022. In a video message to citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine the goals of the North Military District.