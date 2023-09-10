While the suicide rate is decreasing in the world, in America it went from seven deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in 2000 to 9.6 in 2019, according to the Pan American Health Organization. This translates into almost 100,000 people dying annually from this problem. 79% of the victims are men.

Deaths by suicide are preventable. All, without exception. However, the taboo that exists around death in many societies, and especially around death that is self-inflicted, relegates prevention policies to a non-priority place.

To begin with, if someone close to you has suicidal ideations, the first thing you can do is something that seems simple: listen. Above all, listen without judgment and without invalidating the feelings of anguish and pain that lead to considering death as an option. The open conversation around suicide decreases the chances of it becoming effective.

Trying to physically accompany the person for as long as possible, especially if the risk of death is high, also serves to prevent it. Guiding the conversation not exclusively towards suicide, but towards the problem that is causing the suicidal ideations helps the other person feel understood and to find what to do together, as recommended by the Stop Suicides platform.

However, it is also essential to remember that a family member, friend or close person of a person at risk of suicide is not a health professional: in the end, it is always advisable to direct the person to seek professional help through the hotlines. suicide prevention, which exist in most countries or other mental health care circuits.

Preventing suicide, a task of society

But beyond individual prevention, it is worth asking about social and joint prevention. Many factors influence suicide, from cultural environment to socioeconomic situation, and several risk factors can be reduced to create a context that pushes people less to seek a way out of death.

According to a study published in ‘The Lancet’ In February of this year, the more homicides there were in a population, the higher the suicide rate in men. The same was true for the prevalence of intravenous drug use. In the case of women, educational inequality triggered the suicide rate among young women. In both genders, not having access to good health coverage, living in sparsely populated areas or experiencing unemployment, among other factors, had an influence.

Furthermore, populations that suffer discrimination tend to have higher suicide rates: migrants or refugees are an example, as are LGBTIQ+ people, especially the trans population. Moving towards a more equal society in all aspects can translate into fewer deaths by suicide.