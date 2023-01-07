White House celebrated the capture of Ovid Guzman and congratulated Mexico, highlighted in a press conference the significant step that the country took in the face of the latest actions to recapture one of the most important drug traffickers today.

“The capture of chapo guzman It is a significant step to stop the contraband production of fentanyl by the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, we are very grateful,” said John Kirby, spokesman for the White House Security Council.

He stressed that it was a capture where USA was not involved, the Mexican authorities were responsible for carrying out this act, recognition that is carried out 48 hours before the president of the United States visits the country.

At the press conference, John Kirby Clarified that Ovid Guzman It is one of the topics to be discussed next week, when the X Summit of North American Leaders takes place, Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, will also attend.

Operation that stood out for being one of the most significant captures before the blockades, shootings at each of the Culiacán exits, where allegedly 19 criminals are killed and 10 soldiers died during the violence.

Ovidio Guzmán, had his first hearing in the Altiplano prison, would be seen for the first time by journalists and lawyers, where he was informed that provisional detention was decreed for extradition purposes, so he must remain in prison.

In case the government of USA He does not carry out the extradition before March 5, he will decree his freedom, there are 90 days that the American government has to send the file with which he would be tried for the crimes of drug trafficking, conspiring to introduce substances and drugs into his country.