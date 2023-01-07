Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK Prystaiko announced huge and incomprehensible losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv does not announce exact numbers, but the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are huge and incomprehensible, Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko said in an interview with an American magazine Newsweek.

“We are losing people right and left. We do not advertise how many of the dead are military or civilian, but you can imagine that the numbers are huge, incomprehensible,” the diplomat said.

Also, according to Prystaiko, the fighting in Ukraine gives the West a unique chance. “There are not many countries in the world that would afford to sacrifice so many lives, territories and decades of development in order to defeat a sworn enemy,” he explained.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the Ukrainian military is carrying out the NATO mission by participating in the conflict against Russia.