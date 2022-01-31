Today, Monday, the US State Department condemned the recent Houthi attack on the UAE, stressing that the Houthis continue to launch attacks to threaten civilians.

“While the Israeli president visits the UAE to build bridges and promote stability throughout the region, the Houthis continue to launch attacks that threaten civilians,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on his official Twitter account.

And the UAE Ministry of Defense announced, at dawn today, the destruction of the platform and launch site of the ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia from the Yemeni city of Al-Jawf, which was targeting the state, and was intercepted and destroyed, and its remnants fell outside the populated areas.

In a tweet on its Twitter account, the UAE Ministry of Defense published a video clip showing the destruction of the missile launch platform and site in the city of Al-Jawf.