Basam’s eyes, black and deep, are fixed towards the sky, while the streak of blood from the mouth falls quickly on the neck. The dust raised by the amphibians of the comrades in arms covers the smooth ocher cheeks, remaining attached to the grease of the rifle that camouflages his face. The same Ak-47 that, until the last breath, he held in his small hands with respect to the bulky rifle. Basam’s life was consumed with a mortar, the roar, the blast, the splinters, one of which sticks into the hairless belly of the child soldier hidden by the long cartridge belt.

The body is dragged into the trenches, where the fighters retreat under the fire of the Saudi offensive, placed next to other corpses, some as slender as his. His eyes remain open, invoking Allah’s protection or his mother’s last embrace hundreds of kilometers away. Basam means smile, the one that was usurped as a child, when the rebel leaders went to knock on the door of the house. Basam is one of the two thousand minors recruited by the Houthis and died in battle, new freshmen to be added to the calculation of the small victims of the conflict which in seven years caused 377 thousand deaths.

In the annual report released by the Security Council, UN experts say they have found evidence that Shia rebels are using camps and a mosque to spread their ideology and recruit children to fight against the Yemeni government backed by the Riyadh-led coalition. “Children are taught to shout slogans such as” death to America, death to Israel, cursed to the Jews, victory to Islam “- the experts explain. In one camp, children as young as seven were taught to clean guns and defend themselves from rockets. ” The UN claims to have received a list of 1,406 children recruited by the Houthis and killed on the battlefield in 2020 and 562 children killed between January and May 2021. “They were between the ages of 10 and 17,” experts say. and “a significant number” were killed in Amran, Dhamar, Hajjah, Hodeidah, Ibb, Saada and Sanaa. Some of them were told that they would attend cultural courses, in other cases their families were threatened with no longer receiving humanitarian aid. And there was going to be a case of rape.

According to the Wethaq Foundation there are 12,433 child soldiers registered in Yemen, 75% in the ranks of the Houthis, the others among the government alongside which mercenaries from over a dozen countries fight, many Sudanese. In Marib, a center funded by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has treated over five hundred. The two-story building resembles a boarding school, the sleeping rooms neat and tidy, full of toys and drawings. In the center there are about thirty children, thin, with wary, frightened looks, some worn out by the stress and amphetamines that they gave them to push them to attack. The 45-day rehabilitation is primarily conducted by a psychologist. Some have also been mutilated and a center for implantation of prostheses has also been established in the city.

However, the innocent victims of the Yemeni conflict are not only those forced to take up the Kalashnikovs. They are women and children on the run, many of whom turn to Doctors Without Borders facilities such as those of Marib, currently the hottest frontline in Yemen. “The conflict is putting a strain on people’s mental health, but the specialized health services in the governorate of Marib are practically non-existent,” explains the organization that shared the testimonies exclusively with La Stampa. Like that of Asifa, seven years old, she was trapped with her siblings and her mother in the Medghal district. The area was besieged by gunmen and the whole family was convinced they would die. Fortunately, they managed to escape across the desert to the city of Marib. Although physically unharmed, the experience severely affected Asifa. She has since had panic attacks. Abdul Haq, from MSF, takes care of her and realizes that Amara, the child’s mother, is also subject to strong anxiety which contributes to the post-traumatic stress of the children. So they both undergo therapy for behavioral disorders to make them mentally strong and cope with what they have been through.

Arkani, 20, started the journey with her husband eight months ago from Ethiopia, their goal was to reach Saudi Arabia to make money and create a better future. After spending two months in Aden, they remain stranded in the governorate of Marib in the north of the country, waiting with hundreds of other Ethiopian migrants to cross the border into Saudi Arabia. There the health problems begin. Arkani goes to Msf Al-Ramsa’s care center where she receives treatment to soothe severe migraines and body aches and she gets family planning advice to make sure she doesn’t get pregnant during her trip.

In the mobile clinic of MSF in Al-Noor, Aliya, an eight-month-old baby, arrives together with her mother Aafia. You suffer from dysentery. During her medical examination, she is diagnosed with acute malnutrition, which they fear could turn into severe malnutrition if left untreated. Aliya is given drugs and once the diarrhea is treated, she will start treating the disease for a few weeks. La di lei is one of the many daily emergencies that punctuate the days of the new hot front, once a refuge for displaced people and today the scene of bombings that cause damage and losses on both sides.

The reports of crimes against humanity also come from the opposite side. Abdul Malek al Ajari, is the secretary of the political office of Ansar Allah, the military organization of the pro-Iranian rebels defined, in fact, “Partisans of God”.

Leader Houthi wanted to speak to La Stampa to provide details on the coalition’s attack on Saada prison two weeks ago which caused at least 70 deaths, according to MSF. «The structure was not of Ansar Allah but it is a prison administered by the local authorities – he explains -. It is not the first time that Saudi Arabia has denied its crimes, just think of the terrible massacre caused by the bombing of a funeral or the raid on a bus full of children ». As for the end of the escalation, says the Shiite leader, “first we must reach an understanding on humanitarian issues, and two separate agreements, one on the port of Hodeida and the other on the airport of Sanaa. Then we negotiate a global ceasefire across Yemeni territory, an end to the raids in exchange for us to launch missiles and drones, and the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Yemen. This is the only roadmap towards peace ».