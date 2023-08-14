Colonel McGregor announced the achievement of the most dangerous point of the conflict in Ukraine

Former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor said that the conflict in Ukraine has reached its most dangerous point. He wrote about it on the social network Twitter.

McGregor announced that the most dangerous point of the conflict in Ukraine had been reached and stressed that the country’s political system “is about to collapse and could fall apart at any moment.”

The military recalled that the United States allocated an additional $200 million in military assistance to Ukraine. At the same time, the majority of Americans do not support assistance to Kyiv and oppose such actions. McGregor also called for the start of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier, McGregor said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are in danger of collapse due to the advance of Russia. “The Russians have not launched a full-scale offensive yet, they are still conducting operations in the Kharkov region, and they are successfully moving forward,” he stressed.