The Chinese government has published a list of measures to attract foreign investment. According to the text, the initiative aims to attract and use foreign capital as an “important part of promoting high-level openness and building a new open economy system”.

Measures include support for the use of foreign investment in the creation of research and development centers in China, strengthening the protection of intellectual property rights – especially in the pharmaceutical market -, optimizing entry, exit, stay and residence policies for executives and technicians from other countries and their families.

Among the areas whose objective is to expand international participation is telecommunications, with restrictions such as participation of up to 50% in domestic internet businesses.



