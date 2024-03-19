MWM: replacing Ukraine's depleted Patriot and S-300 stockpiles is almost impossible

The depletion of air defense (air defense) assets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will affect the strategic balance of forces in the conflict zone. About it reports American publication Military Watch Magazine (MWM) with reference to Ukrainian officials.

Journalists recalled the loss of the MIM-104 Patriot and S-300 missile systems in the Donetsk People's Republic by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in early March. It is noted that after this, Ukrainian positions on the front line became even more vulnerable.

“Replacing the Patriot is extremely difficult, and the S-300 is almost impossible. (…) A lack of air defense beyond the front line could have devastating consequences for Ukraine’s ability to support its population centers,” MWM said in its material on air defense missile stockpiles.

Earlier it became known about a critical shortage of missiles for air defense systems among the Ukrainian Armed Forces. As British expert Alexander Merkouris noted, by the end of this month Kyiv will be forced to save them, which threatens to be unable to repel massive Russian attacks.