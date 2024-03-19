Nvidia has announced the involvement of leading developers of artificial intelligence applications, from different sectors, in the use of its technologies. The goal is to create realistic avatars for commercial applications and dynamic, interactive video game characters. The resulting innovations were exhibited during the Global Technology Conference (GTC), an event dedicated to artificial intelligence, with technical demonstrations offered by companies such as Hippocratic AI, Inworld AI and UneeQ.

Nvidia Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) technology proves central to these new frontiers of artificial intelligence, facilitating the improvement of speech and animations. Nvidia NeMo offers language models and customization tools, while Nvidia RTX supports ray-traced rendering, key elements for creating digital humans capable of interacting using natural language. This makes conversations more realistic and engaging. John Spitzer, Vice President of Developer and Performance at Nvidia, highlighted how the company provides developers with a set of advanced technologies, enhanced by artificial intelligence, to create accurate digital humans. These technologies are intended to improve animations and conversational dialogues, increasing the realism of digital interactions.

Nvidia's suite of Digital Human technologies includes language, speech, animation and graphics, all powered by artificial intelligence. Nvidia ACE, in particular, helps developers animate digital humans through facial animation and speech, thanks to Nvidia Audio2Face and Nvidia Riva. Nvidia NeMo presents itself as an end-to-end platform for providing generative artificial intelligence models, while Nvidia RTX offers advanced rendering technologies for graphic realism.

Through collaboration with leading developers across multiple industries, Nvidia has created new demos that showcase the capabilities of its technologies. For example, Hippocratic AI developed an AI-based Healthcare Agent, while UneeQ created digital avatars to improve customer experience. Additionally, Inworld AI worked with Nvidia to create technical demos that push the traditional limits of video game interactions. Interested developers can access Nvidia ACE technologies through an early access program, exploring available models to accelerate the adoption of generative AI in their applications.