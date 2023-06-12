One month after the lifting of Title 42, the North American country continues to configure new bureaucratic engineering to have greater control of the migratory flow. Now, it has agreed with Bogotá to implement a system for six months to facilitate arrival in North America or Spain. However, analysts point out that these efforts are not enough to master the complex continental problem.

The White House announced this Sunday, June 11, an agreement with Colombia to launch a pilot program that will last six months to facilitate regular migration to the United States, Canada, and Spain, territories that have promised to host foreigners from Latin America, depending on the availability.

Washington added that asylum seekers will be able to make an appointment from next June 19 to present their cases and have them evaluated. A process that defines whether they are suitable to enter family reunification systems or to get a temporary job.

The shifts will be attended in “safe mobility offices”, which are specialized centers that will be located in Colombian territory, although their locations or the number of appointments available have not yet been specified.

This announcement comes one day after Álvaro Leyva, the Colombian Foreign Minister, Luis Gilberto Murillo, Ambassador to the United States, the Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and Jon Finer, a member of the National Security Council, met.

One month from the removal of Title 42

The new measure comes on the same day that one month has passed since the elimination of Title 42, the regulation implemented for health reasons during the Donald Trump government.

Within the framework of the regulatory change —which has put the magnifying glass on the US borders— France 24 contacted Analía Kim, spokesperson for the UNHCR regional office for the Americas, who emphasized the need for international collaboration to control the migration on the continent and stressed that the problem will not end with the decisions of just one nation.







04:09

“Solutions cannot come only from one country, nor can they come from international organizations such as UNHCR. It has to be a solution where all parties have to collaborate”, he stated.

He also recalled the importance of seeing the underlying problems that force migrants to leave their countries. “We have to implement a strategic and comprehensive vision of the situation,” he explained.

“It is important to analyze the situation in the long term and be able to offer sustainable solutions to these people, also looking at the causes that lead to forced displacement,” Kim added.

On the other hand, at the beginning of June, the United States and Guatemala notified that appointments for the immigration program will be available from June 12.

Since before Title 42 stopped working, from the White House they have been seeking to form a new access system for migrants, trying to avoid continental displacement. For this, they will have centers in Colombia and Guatemala, something that existed in other territories in the region, so that civilians can make their requests there and not from the southern border.

with EFE