The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs launched an urgent appeal to mobilize approximately $294 million to support 77 relief partners, to respond to the emergency needs of 1,260,000 people in Gaza and the West Bank.

The office said, in a statement: “This appeal includes the work and funding requirements of the humanitarian community in the Palestinian Territory, including 13 UN agencies, 29 international non-governmental organizations, 35 local non-governmental organizations, and the Palestine Red Crescent Society.”

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs added, “The Palestine Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees UNRWA – which is included in the appeal – plays a unique role in the occupied Palestinian territory, as it is the main body that provides basic services such as education, health, relief, social services, protection, and camp infrastructure.” For 1,500,000 registered Palestinian refugees in Gaza.

In the West Bank, UNRWA serves 1.1 million Palestinian refugees and other people registered with it.

The UN office stressed the need to provide the funding required in the appeal in a timely manner, to ensure the ability of relief partners to respond to humanitarian needs.

The office said: “The situation is rapidly evolving and relief workers are facing movement restrictions due to continuing hostilities and insecurity, and subject to an improvement in the security situation, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs intends to conduct inter-agency assessments of the severity and scope of humanitarian needs in the Gaza Strip.”

Israel informed the United Nations at dawn yesterday of the necessity of evacuating the northern Gaza Strip within 24 hours, according to what was reported by Hebrew media.

The World Health Organization joined the United Nations in calling on Israel to cancel its orders to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza within 24 hours, calling for an end to hostilities and violence in the Gaza Strip.

Spokesman Tariq Jasarevic said in a press conference in Geneva: “The Palestinian Ministry of Health informed the organization that it is impossible to evacuate the sick and vulnerable wounded in hospitals in northern Gaza, and that the hospitals have exceeded their capacity of 760 beds, including in the two main hospitals, the Indonesian Hospital and the Hospital.” recovery, and that hospitals in southern Gaza are also crowded with injured people.”

He pointed out that “the health system in Gaza is on the verge of collapse, and that time is running out to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe if fuel, water, food, and life-saving medical and humanitarian supplies are not fully delivered, and there is a shortage of blood in blood banks and in medicines for chronic diseases and infectious diseases, and the 6 hospitals only partially, while Beit Hanoun Hospital stopped working due to the air strikes that damaged it.”

The organization launched an urgent appeal worth $23.1 million to cover the needs of 600,000 people over a period of three months, which went towards purchasing medicines to treat trauma and injuries, emergency care, medical consumables, and much-needed laboratory equipment and supplies.

In turn, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced yesterday that one million people in the Gaza Strip do not find a safe place to flee due to the intense bombing.