Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

The Jordanian cities of Zarqa and Irbid witnessed the conclusion of the activities of the eighth session of the Mafraq Arab Poetry Festival, which was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, over the course of 4 four days, with the participation of 30 male and female poets from various Jordanian cities.

The festival took place at the King Abdullah II Cultural Center in the city of Zarqa on its third day, while its activities concluded at the Irbid Cultural Center on its fourth day, in the presence of Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Owais, Head of the Department of Culture in Sharjah, Muhammad Ibrahim Al Qasir, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs in the Department, and Muhammad Al Zuabi, Director Zarqa Governorate Culture Directorate, Aqel Al Khawaldeh, Director of the Irbid Culture Directorate, and a large number of intellectuals, writers, academics and students.

At the conclusion of the festival, Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Owais said: “Arabic poetry festivals are going lively among Arab cities and capitals, and in Jordan, the Mafraq Festival played its role in presenting a program distinguished by a lot of creativity, especially since we listened to a group of Jordanian and Arab poetic names who contributed to establishing the scene.” “My poetry is striking on both the Jordanian and Arab levels.” Al Owais added: “Poetry houses in the Arab world, which enjoy the patronage and continuous support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, confirm their vitality in cultural work, which was represented in the Mafraq Festival, which is full of events.”

The head of the Department of Culture continued that the Mafraq Arab Poetry Festival witnessed poetry evenings in which 30 creative men and women participated, explaining that the events that moved between Jordanian cities and governorates in the capital, Amman, Irbid, and Zarqa, strengthened the cultural scene and formed a state of celebration of poetry and its creators.

In turn, Al-Zoubi said that Jordan is happy to host the Mafraq Festival, in which an elite group of Jordanian poets participate, stressing that the city of Zarqa opens its doors to all effective cultural initiatives and events that contribute to enriching the cultural scene, indicating that cooperation and strengthening communication with the Mafraq Poetry House opens new horizons. It enhances the presence of Arabic poetry in the local literary scene.

For his part, Al Khawaldeh said at the conclusion of the festival: “Sharjah has become a destination for Arab intellectuals because of the real and deep interest they find towards creativity, and everyone knows the importance of Sharjah’s cultural message, and that the role that Sharjah represents today is a pioneering role, and continues the path of literature dear to the hearts of the Arabs. We in Jordan see and appreciate these efforts, perhaps the most prominent of which is the Poetry Houses in the Arab World initiative, which has become a comprehensive umbrella for creators of the Arabic language and poetry in the Arab world.

Al-Khawaldeh expressed his happiness for the city of Irbid to host the conclusion of the festival’s activities, saying: “We are happy to host an elite group of Jordanian poets in Irbid, and we are also happy for the festival to be held in this cultural and heritage city more than once as part of ongoing cultural cooperation with the House of Poetry in Mafraq, which enhances The presence of the poem at the popular level.

Cultural depth

Poets participating in the eighth session of the Mafraq Arab Poetry Festival confirmed that it is working to provide the Arab arena with inexhaustible creativity, pointing to Sharjah’s institutional cultural efforts, which have reached all countries of the Arab world. Festivals are held in poetry houses on time every year.

The poet Muhammad Al-Anzi considered Sharjah to be the cloak of Arab culture, and the antidote to the Arabic language, which is vibrant with high and ancient literature, pointing out that Mafraq poetry house is a true incubator and sponsor of poetry and poets.

Al-Enezi said: I can only thank Sharjah and its educated ruler for this great literary and poetic breakthrough throughout the Arab world, with the noble initiative of His Highness in establishing poetry houses. I have witnessed all the sessions of the festival, and here I am participating for the first time, and I point out here that my book issued by the Department of Culture In Sharjah, entitled “The Roof of September” is my first book, and in fact, the circle was my window to realizing this big dream for me.

Poet Iman Abdel Hadi said that she views Sharjah, as intellectuals and academics view it, as a great umbrella for creatives and critics, and its name has a lot of joy, radiance, and elevation.

She added: “Sharjah has accustomed us to supplying the Arab arena with flowing and inexhaustible creativity, through the Arab Poetry Festival, which is considered a huge demonstration of poets and media figures, supporting the festival with poetry evenings and its various publications, and I greatly celebrate my creative experience within Sharjah when I participated in it through more than one event, Sharjah. “The warm one with its people, its palm trees, and the nearby sky, and in which everything exudes a high aesthetic taste.”

She pointed out that the festival’s achievement of a new eighth session means that it is moving forward on its serious cultural path, its growing plan, and Sharjah’s institutional cultural efforts have reached all countries of the Arab world.

The poet Hossam Shdeifat said: “Sharjah’s splendor and brilliance continues to cast its calm shadow over the fatigue of distance and time, with the direct follow-up of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, as its pioneers and seekers of true intellectuals and creative inspirations increase day after day due to the warmth, love and security they feel.”

He added: “The days of Sharjah in Jordan through the portal of the Mafraq Arab Poetry Festival were days that remain in the memory and brought joy and life to the soul, as we listened to and read great poetry over many evenings and signed poetry collections issued by the Department of Culture of the Sharjah Government, and we met our friends who shared our joy.” The poem is blessed by the Sharjah of love and beauty.”

Pioneering experience

Poet Maryam Abu Nawas pointed out that the cultural depth that characterizes Sharjah is no secret, and she said: “In all literary forums, we find it the first to participate and attend. This interest is reinforced by the presence of poetry in the homes of the people, and as a poet and writer, I find this very important for preserving the identity of poetry and developing it, so that it will always remain the first collection of Arabs.”

She confirmed that the Mafraq Arabic Poetry Festival is one of the best poetry festivals in Jordan, explaining that through her participation several times, she found that the literary field in Mafraq is thriving in a distinct way, and perhaps what gave it this advantage is the spaciousness and hospitality of the people of Mafraq, and keeping up with developments in poetry, the educated public.

Poet Ghazi Al-Dhaiba said that the Sharjah cultural project is balanced and has the elements for its continuity, because it is based on Arab creativity, and enhances its position in spreading in the Arab world, and is not limited to a specific place.

Al-Dhaiba pointed out that the experience of the Mafraq Poetry Festival is pioneering and important in its spatial diversity and selection of poets, saying: “In conclusion, I salute all those responsible for the creative ideas in this Arab project, which today we are in dire need of continuing and enabling it to grow strongly in the collective conscience of our Arab societies.”

Poet Rashad Raddad highlighted that Sharjah is playing a pioneering and pioneering role in the Arab world with all capabilities, thanking the Department of Culture in Sharjah and those in charge of it and their keenness to follow up on all cultural activities in Sharjah and outside it, and poetry houses in Jordan and elsewhere are only one of Sharjah’s cultural fruits.

The poet Omaima Youssef said that Sharjah is the sunshine of Arab culture, or perhaps like a raindrop, it rains on the wasteland and the letter blooms like carnations and lavenders, and Sharjah is the symbol of our civilization, so we offer our thanks and gratitude.

She expressed her pride in participating in the Mafraq Festival, saying: I am very proud to be among the list of poets participating in the activities of this poetry festival, and I am happy to write my poetry collection entitled “I Recite My Longing in Poetry” in the shadows of this cultural event.

The poet Hamad Khudair said: Sharjah went to sponsor culture, and it was the head of a table around which poets, writers, writers, and creative people gathered, and it became a home for every dreamy writer.

The poet Dr. said: Atallah Al-Hajjaya: Sharjah has become the new destination for Arab intellectuals, and the role it plays today is an important cultural role that carries its Arab depth and reflects a deep vision of the importance of culture and its role. Sharjah took upon itself the task of disseminating creative works of poetry, nurturing creators and supporting them to continue their message, and was not satisfied with its local surroundings. Rather, it set out to reach creative people in their countries, and the houses of Arabic poetry sponsored by Sharjah in more than one Arab city are clear evidence of the depth of Sharjah’s cultural vision and its wise, educated leadership.

He continued: The eighth Mafraq Festival for Arabic Poetry this year was diverse and revealed a public thirst for poetry. The evenings included various experiences and involved many generations in one evening to allow the recipient the opportunity to see the development and progress of the poetic experience. Poets from the pioneer generation participated and poets presenting modern experiences from Younger generations.

Poetry readings

The festival’s activities continued on its second day at the National Library in the capital, Amman, where poets Ghazi Al-Dhaiba, Mahmoud Fadil Al-Tall, Omaima Youssef, Rashad Raddad, and Dr. participated. Atallah Al-Hajaya, managed by Anan Mahrous. The same day witnessed the signing of three poetry collections by poets: Hossam Shdeifat, “A Boy Waving to Questions,” Omaima Youssef, “I Recite Poetry for My Longing,” and Dr. Muhammad Al-Dalki.

And from Amman to Zarqa, where the King Abdullah Cultural Center was held, where the third evening was held, with the participation of poets: Dr. Atallah Al-Hajaya, Dr. Lynn Hammad, Abdul Karim Abu Al-Sheikh, Warda Saeed, Abdul Rahman Al-Amoush, and Muhammad Al-Anzi, who signed a new collection of poems entitled “The Ceiling of September,” while the evening was moderated by the poet Muhammad Al-Mashayikh.

At the closing evening in the city of Irbid, which was held at the Irbid Cultural Center, the poets: Harbi Al-Masry, Omar Al-Amiri, Abdul Karim Abu Al-Sheikh, and Dr. Ali Hasis and Ahmed Tanash, a series of distinguished readings, moderated by the poet Omar Abu Al-Hayja.

Al-Anazi dedicated poetic verses to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. The readings continued with poets with poems that dealt with multiple poetic topics.