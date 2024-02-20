Geneva (agencies)

The United Nations announced yesterday that it will allocate $100 million to support humanitarian crises for which there is insufficient funding in seven countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Syria.

The funding that comes from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund is one of the lowest funds provided in the past few years, as relief organizations struggle to collect donations in light of a sharp increase in humanitarian disasters.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which manages the Emergency Fund, said in a statement: “This reflects the decline in funding received by the Fund in 2023, which is the lowest since 2018, and reflects the harsh reality that donor funding is failing to keep pace with growing humanitarian needs.”

The United Nations office says that global relief needs have risen sharply, reaching nearly $57 billion in 2023, as conflicts erupt, including the Gaza war.

He stated last month that the gap between financial needs and resources had reached an unprecedented level of $35 billion due to unfulfilled appeals for financial support.

In addition to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan and Syria, money from the emergency fund will be used to finance the response to the crisis in Chad, Niger, Lebanon and Honduras.