Hamed Raab, WAM (Abu Dhabi, Gaza)

The United Arab Emirates continues to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, alleviating the severity of the humanitarian conditions that the residents of the Strip are suffering from, alleviating the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, and providing them with basic needs, within the framework of “Operation Gallant Knight 3” ordered by His Highness. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to support the Palestinian people.

In the context of its humanitarian relief efforts, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority continued to operate dozens of charity kitchens as part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 3,” with the number of beneficiaries reaching about 1.3 million Palestinians. More than 276 thousand beneficiaries also benefited from the bakeries operated by the Emirates in the Gaza Strip, in addition to To about 500,000 beneficiaries of parcels distributed by Emirati humanitarian and charitable societies in the Gaza Strip.

In this context, the Emirati field hospital in the city of Rafah provided treatment services to more than 5,400 people.

In this context, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, during the period from February 11 to 18, provided support to three governorates in the Gaza Strip, namely the Rafah Governorate, which is divided into several regions, namely East Rafah with all its regions, “Al-Shawka, Al-Nasr Neighborhood, and Zalata,” and the Rafah Crossing and Al-Salam neighborhoods. In addition to “Al-Barazil, Al-Geneina, the Administrative District, Al-Shaboura, Khirbet Al-Adas, and Mirage” in the center of Rafah, in addition to “Tal Al-Sultan, the Saudi Camp, Badri Camp, and Mawasi Rafah” in the west of Rafah.

Aid was also distributed in the areas of “Al-Bureij, Al-Maghazi, Al-Nuseirat, Al-Zawaida, and Deir Al-Balah” in the Central Governorate.

In Khan Yunis Governorate, aid was distributed within the governorate before it turned into a combat zone and part of its population was displaced to the west of the governorate, “Mawasi Khan Yunis,” and to the “European” area in the east of the governorate, and the “Mawasi Rafah and its west” area, and these are the areas in which distribution is currently taking place.

The aid provided by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority included parcels containing food and medical supplies, and winter clothes, in addition to installing floodlights in shelters for displaced people, as well as a bakery project to address the acute shortage of bread within the Gaza Strip.

It is worth noting that the UAE launched the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation on the fifth of last November, to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in Gaza in an embodiment of the values ​​of solidarity and synergy with the brotherly Palestinian people, which is based on a long history of relief and humanitarian work, and to stand by their side during The difficult circumstances they face.