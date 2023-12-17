You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
It will be the first authorized in the UK for vertical launches.
The British Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced this Sunday the granting of an operations license to the SaxaVord spaceport, on the north coast of Scotland's Shetland Islands, which will be the first authorized in the United Kingdom for vertical launches.
The regulator noted in a statement that SaxaVord, located near a former military air base on the small island of Unst, is also “the first fully licensed vertical spaceport in Western Europe.”
SaxaVord, owned by couple Debbie and Frank Strang, has been assessed by the CAA “to verify that appropriate environmental, security and safety criteria are met to operate a spaceport, and that it has the relevant infrastructure, equipment and services to accommodate vertical space launches.”
This cosmodrome is the second, after another in Cornwall that allows horizontal launches, operational in the United Kingdomwhere there are five more in the process of construction.
The Authority explains in its note that it is currently evaluating projects with satellite rockets developed by “several launch operators around the world” for takeoff from the Scottish space base.
The license granted allows SaxaVord to host up to 30 launches per year, which could be expanded as the UK space sector expands.
