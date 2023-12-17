The period of the Serbian technical director is over Veljko Paunovic at the head of the Guadalajara Sports Club after two tournaments in Mexican soccer where he commanded the Clausura 2023 and Apertura 2023. In total he directed 42 games of which he obtained 21 wins, eight draws and 13 losses
During that period he reached two Liguillas directly, including a final and a classification to the Concachampions Cup 2024, without a doubt, given his numbers, he has been the best coach in recent years of the Sacred Flock.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In his first tournament in Mexico he was able to qualify the Guadalajara team to the Liguilla directly, ranking third in the general classification with 34 points, the product of 10 wins, four draws and three losses.
In the quarterfinals they eliminated Atlas in the quarterfinals, in the semifinal they did the same, leaving out América and in the grand final they finished runners-up after being defeated by Tigres UANL with an overall score of 2-3, after being beaten in extra time 0-1 after a 2-2 draw in the 180 minutes of the series.
Despite everything and that they went from more to less in this tournament, at the end of it they recovered in the final stretch of the regular phase since they added 27 points, the result of eight wins, three draws and six losses and with this they were fifth in the classification to advance directly and avoid the Play-In.
Already in Liguilla they could not overcome the quarterfinals when they were eliminated by Club Universidad Nacional by an aggregate score of 3-1, because although they won the first leg at home 1-0, they were thrashed on their visit to CU.
#numbers #Veljko #Paunovic #left #time #Chivas
Leave a Reply