The Russian Army has been spacing out its waves of drone and missile attacks against Ukraine to accumulate more devices and thus saturate Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses, according to the latest report published by British military intelligence on the conflict.

“It is very likely that Russia has opted since August 2024 for take your time to accumulate reserves between attacks and thus launch larger and less frequent waves instead of the previous smaller and more frequent attacks,” the British report explained.

Specifically, it refers to the attack on December 12 and 13, which “was similar to previous attacks” and that “focused on critical Ukrainian infrastructure and industries.”

It was “a large scale attack multi-axis” with long-range aviation and fixed-wing aircraft launching various types of cruise and ballistic missiles supported by SAGARIS sea-to-ground cruise missiles launched by the Black Sea Fleet.

“In total, they used 90 missiles with at least 180 suicide drones“, he indicated. “They seek to nullify the anti-aircraft defense and Ukrainian air bases by saturating them with suicide attack drones,” London explained.

United Kingdom recognizes in any case that “Russia retains its capacity and reserves to employ these resources in smaller numbers, as punishmentwithout prior notice or with little notice”.