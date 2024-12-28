Isco and Lo Celso are central protagonists of Real Betis for their football level and their ascendancy in the locker room, as well as for the enthusiasm they generate in a fan who is clear that they are key to achieving the season’s objectives. The understanding between the two is essential for Betis to go far and it is being demonstrated on and off the field that both want to achieve the best connection.

In that sense, the club has shown through its social networks a nice game of telepathy in which the players were asked questions so that they responded quickly to see if they agreed on the answers.

Thus, when asked about a color, both responded “green” and about a stadium, the Benito Villamarin. On the topic of whether they preferred to score a goal or provide an assist, there were different answers, given that the man from Malaga was betting on scoring and the Argentine was betting on assisting. “Oh, I thought you were going to give the pass…”, Lo Celso pointed out, laughing.

They said the same thing again when they were asked a question. dorsal (the 22nd) and an ingredient for pizza (tomato), also when they had to choose between hat-trick or decisive goal and both pointed out which triplet scored. Yes, each one went their own way when choosing a superpower: “Flying,” Isco said, while Lo Celso aimed to “teleport.”









𝒎𝒂́𝒈𝒊𝒄𝒂 The telepathy challenge between 𝑰𝒔𝒄𝒐 and 𝑳𝒐 𝑪𝒆𝒍𝒔𝒐 pic.twitter.com/nghdPJh89p — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis) December 27, 2024

What there was no doubt for Lo Celso or Isco is in the historic Betis player of their choice: «Joaquin«. And not in a drink either, water. With so many matching answers, Isco’s reaction at the end of the game was clear: »Well, we connected, right?«.