FC Bayern has recovered from the cup defeat against Bayer Leverkusen last Tuesday, even though some things in the Munich game seemed shaky. Dayot Upamecano was the first to break through the defensive bulwark of the relegation-threatened visiting team when he rose unchallenged after a corner from Joshua Kimmich and headed the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal.

From Munich’s perspective, the 1-0 lead at halftime read like a bad joke. With 86:14 percent possession and 11:0 chances to score, Bayern should of course have led much higher. On the bench, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman and Konrad Laimer were also surprised by the low yield. Thomas Müller and Leroy Sané, who were on the pitch this time, were unsuccessful in their efforts.

Stuttgart striker Woltemade :The big Nick With his two goals in the 3-2 win against Union, Stuttgart’s Nick Woltemade saved the mood in the club. And he refutes the prejudice that he is a rather harmless striker.

As is sometimes the case Football, the punishment for Bayern’s small negligence followed at the beginning of the second half. Alphonso Davies stumbled on the ball, Upamecano tried to pass the ball to Manuel Neuer’s substitute Daniel Peretz, but Mathias Honsak rushed in, dribbled around Peretz and scored (50′). Just six minutes later, Musiala, who had just come on for Müller, let Bayern celebrate again. After a short dribble, the 21-year-old successfully shot past goalkeeper Kevin Müller into the Heidenheim goal. Leon Goretzka increased the score with a fine direct shot from distance, but Niklas Dorsch immediately made it 2:3. Bayern had to tremble until Musiala coolly exploited a counterattack in stoppage time. Everything went well again.

Bayer Leverkusen – FC St. Pauli 2:1 (2:0), Goals: 1:0 Wirtz (6th), 2:0 Tah (21st), 2:1 Guilavogui (84th)

Leverkusen got off to an ideal start, with Florian Wirtz taking the lead early on. The national player hit the left corner of the goal from about 13 meters. Even with the second goal, Leverkusen’s combination flow looked straightforward. Aleix Garcia kicked a corner, defender Jonathan Tah stalked into the six-yard box and headed in casually like in training. It was almost 3-0 at half-time, but a goal from Nathan Tella was ruled out for offside following a video decision (VAR).

In the second half, Leverkusen became more passive, St. Pauli a little bolder and rewarded themselves with Morgan Guilavogui’s late goal to make it 1-2. However, with a bit of luck, Bayer ended the game without any final ambitions and has now won five competitive games in a row.

Eintracht Frankfurt – FC Augsburg 2:2 (0:0), Goals: 1:0 Ekitiké (55th), 1:1 Tietz (60th), 1:2 Essende (70th), 2:2 Uzun (74th)

A Bayern pursuer, if Eintracht is one at all, shouldn’t afford a game like this. After a disappointing first half, Frankfurt seemed to have everything under control after Ekitiké’s opening goal, but then the game completely slipped away. After Tietz’s surprising equalizer, Frankfurt’s goalkeeper Kevin Trapp made a rarely seen mistake: he let the ball, which wasn’t shot particularly sharply, ricochet forward, and Essende calmly dusted off the ball. Eintracht managed to equalize thanks to a deflected shot from substitute Uzun.

VfL Bochum – Werder Bremen 0:1 (0:0), Goal: 0:1 Stage (56.)

There is a bad premonition for the rest of Bochum’s season planning: if VfL doesn’t start winning games soon, it will find itself in the second division. With only two points, coach Dieter Hecking’s team is at the bottom of the table, and their first win of the season didn’t work out against Werder Bremen either. On the contrary: a cleverly played set-piece by Jens Stage was enough for Bremen to take three points from Bochum. Bochum tried to react, but couldn’t. Hope is already fading in December.

Holstein Kiel – RB Leipzig 0:2 (0:1), Goals: 0:1 Šeško (28th), 0:2 Silva (69th, penalty kick)

Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško is known as a striker, not as a slalom runner. However, he acted as such after almost half an hour when he casually and relaxedly circled around the Kiel defenders, and after his first shot, which was parried by Kiel’s goalkeeper Timon Weiner, he even got to the ball a second time and shot it. Resistance? Looks different. The game was finally over when Leipzig was awarded a controversial penalty in the second half: Silva took it coolly and the game was over.

The Kiel fans in the stands caused more of a stir than their own players when they presented a rather tasteless poster: “Gravedigger of German football” was written on it, with the faces of Jürgen Klopp, Martin Kind, Dietmar Hopp and others in the crosshairs Oliver Mintzlaff.