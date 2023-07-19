Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 00:49



Tributes, book presentations, debate tables and music until the wee hours of the morning are the stars of the Cultural Agenda of the LXII International Festival of Cante de las Minas. Leading experts will contribute their vision of this art declared Intangible Heritage of Humanity. The president of the Cante de las Minas Foundation, Joaquín Zapata, and the Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture, Youth, Sports and Spokesperson for the Region of Murcia, Marcos Ortuño, announced yesterday that the Festival’s highest recognition, the ‘Castillete de Oro’, adds two more names to the one that will be awarded posthumously to José Luis Mendoza, since the diplomat Inocencio Arias and the guitarist Antonio Piñana will be awarded this distinction. Miguel Poveda. On August 11, named ‘Miguel Poveda Day’, he will receive the ‘Ciudad de La Unión’ Gold Medal, as well as being in charge of delivering the ‘Mining Lamp’ to the winner the next day.

The Festival will value notable personalities for their connection to this festival and their contribution to flamenco. This is the case of Carmen Linares, who will receive the ‘Placa de Oro’ on Saturday the 5th, also offering an interview in the Assembly Hall of the Casa del Piñón with the journalist and writer Juan Ramón Lucas; and Carlos Herrera, who will be presented with the ‘Key to the city’ on the 2nd. The tributes will extend to the figure of Asensio Sáez on the centenary of his birth, with the gathering ‘Un Sol bajo dos miradas’ which will star Esteban Bernal Aguirre and José Belmonte on the 6th to value their contribution to the ‘amazing city’ and to the Festival itself. There will be no shortage of the usual tribute to the miner and the miner’s widow, which this year falls to Joaquín Hernández Paredes and Ana Balsalobre Nieto.

A novelty is that the Flamenco ‘Madrugás’ are back: Saturday the 5th at Plaza Joaquín Costa with Irene Lozano and David Romero, and on Friday the 11th by singers Bastián and Merenguito, accompanied on guitar by Antonio Muñoz, at El Almacén. It will also be at dawn when the plaque in posthumous homage to Cloti Corví, bailaora and founder of the ArteDanza School, is unveiled on Monday, August 7, on Avenida del Flamenco. The Festival will reflect on ‘Flamenco in the world’ in a conference with Inocencio Arias on Tuesday the 8th, and on Wednesday the 9th on ‘Flamenco in Madrid’ with José Manuel Gamboa, Rafael Manjavacas and Carlos Martín, an act moderated by Francisco Paredes. It will be the latter who will present his book ‘Manuel González Guerrita’ the next day. As of the flamenco opera’, published by the Cante de las Minas Foundation; the same day that ‘Niño Alfonso’ street will be inaugurated in homage to his father. The documentary part will focus on the ‘Piñana Family. A flamenco passion’, by director Antonio Parra, who will be accompanied by Paco Jarauta. On the 3rd it will be time to present the magazine ‘Lámpara Minera’. Exhibitions by Javier Caró can be seen in the Casa del Piñón, and by Antonia Esther in El Vinagrero.