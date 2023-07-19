Hell exists, and it’s in Phoenix. The Arizona city broke a half-century record on Tuesday: 19 days with temperatures above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius). In the central hours of the day, the thermometer reached over 46 degrees Celsius and things are not expected to loosen up for at least a week. On Friday, according to meteorologists, the worst will arrive: 48 degrees maximum.

The furnace in which Phoenix’s 1.6 million residents find themselves is caused by the same combination that is smashing heat records around the world: the sum of the effects of man-made climate change and the weather phenomenon known as The boy. No other city among the 25 most populous in the United States has ever suffered a gust like this, according to meteorological historian Christopher Burt, an expert quoted by the Associated Press.

“The wave of will continue across the region through this week and probably beyond,” the National Weather Service warned in a forecast Tuesday afternoon. The agency has classified each day of the rest of the week in the “extreme” category, the highest level of health risk. In 2022, 425 people died from heat in Phoenix. This year, 12 have been registered, and another 55 are under study, according to Maricopa County health authorities. The situation is especially onerous for the homeless who congregate in an area known as La Zona.

A thermometer reads 115 degrees Fahrenheit on one of the access highways to Phoenix on Monday. ROB SCHUMACHER/USA TODAY NETWORK (via REUTERS)

Records are also being broken below. At night, the temperature in the city can only drop to 33 degrees, at best. So for those neighbors without air conditioning, the worst comes at sunset: when the heat makes it impossible to sleep a wink, the most basic benefits of rest can also become a luxury. On Monday, Phoenix also broke the record for the highest minimum in history: 35 degrees. As testimony to the new climatic normality that seems to have come to stay, these figures contrast with those of March, which left the coldest month for the region in three decades, with an average of 22 degrees maximum and 10.5 degrees minimum.

To face the unprecedented heat wave in the fifth city of the United States, accustomed to merciless summers, some 200 “cooling and hydration” centers (churches, schools, libraries…) have been established in the metropolitan area. , but most of them close between four and seven, due to staffing problems. The city was the first to create in 2021 an agency specialized in combating the challenges of extreme heat.

The problem isn’t just Phoenix. Weather stations across the United States have broken more than 860 heat records in the past seven days, according to the national weather agency. (NOAA is its acronym in English).

Added to the crisis due to high temperatures is the lack of rain in the city. The last time precipitation was detected at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the reference point for the National Weather Service, was on March 22. That is, almost four months ago, or 118 days. The monsoon season, which is bringing late-afternoon relief to places like Florida, isn’t coming on schedule this year either. A storm raged in the Tucson area to the south on Monday, with winds of up to 60 kilometers per hour, but hurricane relief never reached the capital.

In early June, the state, governed by the Democrats, concluded that there was not enough water for all the housing construction projects planned for the Phoenix area, a conurbation that is growing without stopping and that, especially since the pandemic, is registering positive net migration numbers to become the fastest growing metropolitan area in the country. The authorities then ordered some of these projects to be parked until further notice.