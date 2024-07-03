Riyadh (AFP)

Al-Ittihad Club announced the termination of the contractual relationship with Argentine coach Marcelo Gallardo, after a disappointing season in various competitions, most notably the Saudi Football League.

In an official statement, the club wished the coach success in his future career.

Al-Ittihad Club decided to dismiss Gallardo before the end of last season, due to poor results, but did not make the decision officially, pending the settlement of financial matters with the coach.

Al-Ittihad finished last season of the Saudi League in fifth place, with 54 points, 4 points behind Al-Taawoun, which came in fourth place.

Gallardo had said last May, commenting on rumours of his departure, “This is not the place to talk about my contract, there are other places where I can answer.”