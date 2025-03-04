Ebro presents his second creature, the S800

The historic Ebro brand has recently returned to the Spanish market to an association with the Chinese manufacturer Chery that has had its first fruit in SUV S700. Now it accelerates in that return with a similar model but regulated and equipped as standard with seven seats called S800 and we have already been able to drive along roads from the Community of Madrid.

Seventeen centimeters longer than its younger brother, the S800 has a length of 4.72 meters and a generous wheelbase of 2.71 m that allows to have both a second row of large amplitude seats and two supplementary seats – supposedly scamotable – to the bottom of the cabin. For greater modularity, the second row can move along a total of 40 cm.

The T1X platform, shared with the S700 and here slightly modified, also makes possible a spacious trunk even with the seven seats deployed. Although the brand facilitates volumes to the ceiling and not even the curtain cover, as usual, these are notable figures: 889 liters using five seats, 1,930 only with two and 117 when all places are used.

In design terms, the S800 is able to combine a notoriously robust presence with elegant lines that seek to transmit a technological car character. It is worth highlighting the four exhaust, sports inspiration outings, the mounted doors or the third wings -shaped brake light, for describing them approximately.

Inside, an appearance that has seemed worthy of praise, we find 10.25 -inch screens for the instrument frame and 15.6 for the Display Central, Synthetic material enveloping seats, light with 64 configurations, metal button with machining finish or black moldings combined with noble materials. Ebro also informs that 79% of the surface surface is covered with soft materials.





The most luxurious version of the two available, Luxury, also incorporates a panoramic roof of 1.1 square meters and additional speakers – even housed in the headrest – for the Sony sound equipment that is common to both, in addition to Head-Up Display and seats with memory and massage.

Regarding security, the model has 24 driving aid functions and seven standard airbags. In the Luxury finish the figure amounts to nine airbags, including one designed to prevent driver and companion from hitting each other when a collision occurs. The parking assistance device can show the vehicle as it is, say, or by means of a transparent view.





Silence and comfort

The Hispanochina firm claims to have worked with special attention two key aspects for comfort aboard the S800: the soundproofing of the cabin and the tuning of the suspension so that it is effective while providing a high rolling quality. The brief test carried out with the car authorizes us to affirm that they have succeeded in both efforts, because the car behaves on the road with relative agility and keeps the body movements when it circulates to the moderate rhythm that asks for a vehicle of clear family character.

To move the large SUV of Ebro, a 1.6 -liter gasoline engine is entrusted that the S800 inherits from other Chery models for sale in our country, such as omoda 5 and Jaecoo 7, in addition to S700 itself. This propeller delivers 147 horsepower and 275 nm of maximum motor torque that is enjoyed in the margin of revolutions more conducive to daily use, and is combined with a seven -speed automatic gearbox that works with the necessary speed and softness. The user has three driving modes at their disposal: Eco, Normal and Sport.

From mid -April, the plug -in hybrid versions of both S700 and S800 will arrive in Spain, both with 347 horses and around 90 kilometers of autonomy in electric mode that will give access to the environmental badge or DGT emissions. Those available today have a C. label





The most affordable version of the S800, Premium, for sale from 36,990 euros, incorporates diamond 19 -inch wheels, multifunction leather steering wheel, air conditioning with two differentiated areas, Sony sound system with four speakers and fabric fiber roof, among other elements. For 2,000 euros more (38,990) the aforementioned Luxury finish is available.

The current Ebro promotions allow access to the vehicle in its basic configuration from 32,990 euros, or for 249 euros per month in 48 installments in the usual flexible product that includes the corresponding entry and final fee, in this specific case of 12,600 and 17,000 euros, respectively.

The brand of Spanish origin currently has about 45 points of sale in our country and aims to approach 100 in a short term. Thanks to the agreement with the Kuehne + Nagel company, whose supply warehouse is located in Azuqueca de Henares (Guadalajara), can guarantee the delivery of any replacement piece within 24 hours. The general car guarantee extends for seven years or 150,000 kilometers.