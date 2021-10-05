fromGeorg Anastasiadis conclude

The equally divided and chatty Union provides the FDP with enough arguments for changing camps to a traffic light coalition under the SPD leadership. A comment by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

The Laschet Union is something of the unlucky German politician – whatever it touches goes wrong. So now the Jamaica sounding out with the FDP: The top secret (and obviously very promising for the CDU and CSU) talks were hardly over when the republic was able to read the piquant details in the newspaper with the four big letters, because one Part of the Union negotiating delegation inflated by Laschet could not hold the water. Now not only the liberals are annoyed (“it’s annoying!”), But also their green chancellor colleagues.

What remains for Laschet is only a vague hope

As annoying as the piercing may be, the enormous fuss that the FDP is now making about it provides evidence that the liberals are already looking for reasons for rejecting Jamaica. The traffic light is not the first choice for many FDP voters, and a change of camp to red-green is tricky. When Christian Lindner jumps, he needs good arguments. The equally quarreled and chatty Union supplies him churning out. If Lindner enforced coalition negotiations with the CDU and CSU and these later turned out to be the feared insecure cantonists, the FDP leader would also be damaged.

What remains for Laschet is the vague hope that the SPD will end up doing even more stupidly. But in the otherwise notoriously contentious cooperative, the usual suspects, who could endanger the traffic lights with overly shrill speeches, do what the Union’s spokesmen are not able to do at the behest of Olaf Scholz: They are silent. The SPD wants to rule at any price. You can’t be so sure about that with the Union.