The vote on the MP’s report on the Water Crisis by the Chamber of Deputies will be postponed once again, according to the rapporteur, deputy Adolfo Viana (PSDB-BA). Despite being on the agenda of the extraordinary session this Tuesday afternoon (05.Oct.2021), Viana informed that it will not be voted on. O power360 found that the main obstacle to the appreciation of the replacement text, approved by the Mixed Commission, is a strong pressure from large electricity traders in the free market, contrary to the amendment that establishes that Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) should remunerate the integration of gas pipelines to the thermal plants contracted to supply energy.

The argument is that if this is done, there will be a billion-dollar increase in electricity costs. The estimate of Abrace (Association of Large Industrial Consumers of Energy and Free Consumers) is that the impact of the amendment on tariffs is more than R$33 billion. O power360 found that, on the morning of this 3rd (Oct.05), there was a “intense meeting” between deputies of the Parliamentary Front for the Free Market with the Special Secretary for Privatization, Divestment and Markets of the Ministry of Economy, Diogo Mac Cord.

Proponents of the amendment claim, however, that the proposal by deputy Adolfo Viana is being distorted, as the costs of future gas pipelines would replace the cost of building new transmission lines. Marcelo Mendonça, strategy and market director at Abegas (Brazilian Association of Pipeline Gas Distributors), states that the proposal is a harmonization of the interests of the electricity and gas sector.

“This talk of increasing the cost of energy is very strange. The great advantage of thermoelectric power is precisely its ability to generate close to consumption points. So, this will reduce transmission line costs“, said Mendonça.

THE Law 14.1782/2021, of Eletrobras privatization, approved in June, foresees a series of energy generation contracts by gas thermoelectric plants in the country from 2026. Several of them for regions without a natural gas supply point. Here is the distribution of this energy:

1,000 MW in the Northeast Region (2026)

2,000 MW in the Northeast and North (2027)

2,500 MW in the capitals or metropolitan regions of the Midwest Region (2028)

500 MW (five hundred megawatts) in the Northern Region (2028)

750 MW in the Southeast (2029 and 2030)

The supply of gas to thermal power plants in these regions devoid of pipelines, therefore, depends on transport by trucks on highways. This is the case, for example, of the Jaguatirica II thermoelectric plant, with a capacity of 140.8 MW, inaugurated in Roraima last month. According to Eneva, owner of the plant, the thermoelectric plant will require the passage of 21 trucks per day on the BR-174 whenever it is operating at its maximum power. The highway cuts through the indigenous territory of the Waimiri Atroari.

The lack of gas pipelines is a historic problem in the country. Brazil has a meager gas pipeline network when compared to Europe or the United States, for example.

According to Mendonça, the greater use of gas in the energy matrix will make it possible to reduce the average cost of transportation tariffs. Not the other way around. “Between 2013 and 2020, the energy tariff rose 102.45%, while inflation rose 54.35%. This means that the rate has risen by almost two times the inflation rate. And this was not solely due to thermoelectric plants. The transmission cost increased 18.4% above inflation“, said Mendonça.

O power360 he looked for the Embrace, but still had no return. The space remains open.