Among the names that have circulated around the Chivas de Guadalajara for the next transfer market, that of Jordan Carrillo It is one that continues to gain strength and that could mean one of the big bets for the board for the future.
The Mexican attacker, barely 22 years old, is already established in Santos Laguna and everything seems to indicate that Fernando Hierro will try to join the Sacred Flockso the main doubt to be resolved revolved around its starting price.
Now it has already been leaked how much this multimillion-dollar figure would amount to, so it will be time to work in the offices to try to seduce those from the Comarca Lagunera and be able to sign Jordan Carrillobecause despite his little experience in the first division, his value is already equal to that of contrasted figures in Liga MX.
According to the information provided by César Huerta, Ace Diaryhe Guadalajara You already know the price of Jordan Carrillo, since he has been valued by Santos at 7 million dollars; a very complicated figure for any Mexican soccer team.
Furthermore, he added that currently Santos Laguna He does not have a formal offer for his young footballer. It was here when he made it known that they would not let Carrillo leave for less than this amount.
“If at some point there was the possibility of negotiating, due to the conditions it has, the background that the group has and the future that the kid has, they would not accept less than seven million dollars to start negotiating,” he explained in his channel of Youtube.
Jordan Carrillo sparks a lot of interest in Chivas due to his versatility in attack, because although his usual position is left winger, he also usually plays as a right winger and as an offensive midfielder, either as a midfielder or in one of the interiors.
This has made Jordan one of the most marked desires for several teams in the league. Liga MX; However, the 7 million dollars They could be the great impediment that makes him change his scene.
