UN Secretary General Guterres announced the launch of a mission to shell the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka in the DPR

A special mission has already been organized to establish the facts of the shelling of the Yelenovka pre-trial detention center in the DPR. This was stated by the secretary general of the organization António Guterres, reports TASS.

He noted that Russia and Ukraine sent requests to the UN for an investigation. “I have made the decision, in accordance with my authority and capacity, to launch a fact-finding mission,” Guterres said. At the same time, the secretary general of the organization clarified that he had no right to start a criminal investigation after the shelling of the pre-trial detention center in the DPR.

Guterres added that the preparation of tasks within the framework of this mission is underway. When all the facts of the shelling are established, the governments of Russia and Ukraine will be reported on the results, the UN Secretary General concluded.

On July 29, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka with the help of the American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). As a result, 50 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, including soldiers of the Azov Regiment (recognized by the Supreme Court of Russia as a terrorist organization).

Later, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, said that by hitting the pre-trial detention center, Kyiv destroyed “dangerous witnesses” who began to testify against the Ukrainian authorities. In addition, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said that now the Armed Forces of Ukraine are deliberately shelling markets, blocks of residential buildings, as well as places where aid is distributed in the DPR. He also noted that Kyiv sought to cover up its crimes with a missile attack on the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka.