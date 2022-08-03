British cat food eater Green joined Bloc social network and got rich

Londoner Sarah Greene was forced to eat cat food in her student years, after which she found a way to get rich. She revealed her secret of success in an interview Daily Star.

It is reported that during her studies at the Faculty of Psychology, the student periodically ate canned food for animals, stole shower gel from roommates and even cut her hair to save money. “I bought pasta for 29 pence (about 20 rubles) and chips with salt. I barely had enough money even for that. A cat often went to our apartment, and her friends bought him canned salmon. When I didn’t have food, I made my way to the kitchen and ate the contents of the can, ”admitted Green.

One day, an interlocutor of the publication stumbled upon the free social network Bloc, which pays its users with cryptocurrency to visit restaurants and bars in London. It is noted that the British registered in it for the sake of the experiment.

“I gradually started going to different places, ordering non-alcoholic cocktails and watching the work. After a few weeks, my cryptocurrency account began to grow, which I did not even expect. I began to take it more seriously, visited more and more places. In a couple of months, I earned more than five thousand pounds (about 369 thousand rubles) and spent them on improving the quality of life: I ate at the best restaurants, visited beauty salons, bought cosmetics, ”the heroine of the material shared.

