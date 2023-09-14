UN: disorganization caused large number of flood victims in Libya

The reason for the large number of flood victims in Libya was the disorganization of local authorities caused by the long-term political crisis in the country. Petteri Taalas, head of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) under the auspices of the UN, announced this at a press briefing in Geneva. This is reported by Le Figaro.

“[При лучшей координации, местные власти] warnings could be issued and emergency management services could evacuate people, [что помогло бы] to avoid a large number of casualties among residents,” said Petteri Taalas.

“The evacuation was not carried out because there were no appropriate early warning systems,” the head of the WMO added. He emphasized that during the years of internal conflict in Libya, “the weather observation network was largely destroyed.”

Earlier it was reported that the number of victims of floods in Derna caused by Cyclone Daniel exceeded seven thousand people, and the number of missing people reached nine thousand.

Political instability in Libya has been observed since the beginning of the Civil War in the country in February 2011 and the “Arab Spring” that swept through the countries of the Middle East.