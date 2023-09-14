The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points to the highest level ever since the introduction of the single European currency, the euro, in 1999.

Stock movements

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 111.97 points, or 0.32 percent, at the opening to 34,687.50 points.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose by 20.34 points, or 0.46 percent, to 4,487.78 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index also increased by 76.17 points, or 0.55 percent, to 13,889.76 points at the open.