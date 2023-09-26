The office of the UN Secretary General condemned the honoring of SS veteran Hunka in the Canadian Parliament

Honoring people who participated in Nazi activities during World War II is unacceptable. This was stated by the representative of the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, in response to a request to comment on the ovation of the Canadian Parliament for SS veteran Jaroslav Hunke.

As I have seen from reports, the Speaker of the House in Ottawa has already apologized for inviting this man, given the reasons he gave. We are, of course, opposed to any honoring of people who actively participated in the activities of the Nazis during World War II Stephane Dujarric representative of the UN Secretary General

Dubious Hero

The reason for the scandal was an incident that occurred on September 22. Then, at a meeting of the Canadian Parliament in honor of the visit of Vladimir Zelensky, among other guests was 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, whom Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota introduced to the applause of the audience as “a fighter for Ukrainian independence against the Russians during the Second World War.” In fact, Hunka turned out to be a former member of the Galicia volunteer division.

After the incident, Anthony Rota stated that he did not know all the details of Hunka’s biography. He expressed regret for his actions and apologized to his colleagues.

Zelensky greeted with a raised fist

Vladimir Zelensky also greeted Hunki during his speech in the Canadian Parliament. One of the photographs from the Ukrainian leader’s speech shows him showing a clenched fist in the form of a greeting towards the crowd, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau standing next to him. The photo is captioned as “Zelensky and Trudeau greet Yaroslav Hunk, who served in the First Ukrainian Division during the Second World War, who is present in parliament.”

Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre on the social network X called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize for inviting ex-SS Galicia division fighter Jaroslav Hunke to a parliamentary meeting and applauding him.

Trudeau himself expressed regret over the incident, but at the same time made it clear that the incident would not in any way affect Ottawa’s plans to support Kyiv.

In Russia the incident was considered a disgrace for Canada

The Russian Embassy in Canada, in turn, stated that inviting a Ukrainian Nazi to the country’s parliament clearly demonstrates who the Trudeau government praises, and also gives reason to think about what kind of junta Ottawa supports in Ukraine.

In fact, this is proof of who Mr. Trudeau and his Liberal team are praising. Since the Prime Minister refuses to apologize, this is the only conclusion Russian Embassy in Canada

The diplomatic department is convinced that this case will forever remain in the history of Canadian democracy.

Russia’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, believes that honoring the SS veteran is a shame for Canada, and hasty apologies look ridiculous. Gatilov called the attempt to “glorify Nazi criminals” outrageous and said that he would continue to draw the attention of the world community on international platforms to attempts to distort the history of World War II and desecrate the memory of all its victims.

The Permanent Representative of Russia to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, also did not remain aloof from the incident and expressed his opinion, calling this situation a disgrace for the country. “This is a shameful day for Canada and its establishment (not necessarily the entire Canadian population). They abandoned their role in the anti-Hitler coalition,” the diplomat said, noting that there is nothing that could justify this act.

The prolonged ovation from parliamentarians in honor of the elderly Nazi instantly became a shame for Ottawa and caused worldwide condemnation. This suggests that the vast majority of people on the planet remain sober and do not allow the descendants of fugitive Nazis to glorify their "veterans" with impunity. Gennady GatilovPermanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN in Geneva

In December 2022, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the refusal of the Supreme Court of Ukraine to recognize the symbols of the SS Galicia division as Nazi was another step towards the revival of fascism.

The 14th SS Volunteer Infantry Division “Galicia”, or “Galicia”, was recruited from Ukrainian volunteers and took an active part in the battles against the Soviet army. In the summer of 1944, the division was completely destroyed by units of the 1st Ukrainian Front. It is known that the unit’s fighters participated in a number of war crimes, including against civilians

On December 6, 2022, the Supreme Court of Ukraine ruled that the symbols of the SS Galicia division are not Nazi. The Supreme Court overturned the decision of the trial court, which considered the institute’s refusal to recognize the division’s symbols as falling under the law banning Nazi and communist symbols illegal.