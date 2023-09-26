Duties are back. Like in the Middle Ages. As in the famous “All we have to do is cry” (Who are you? What do you bring? Where do you come from? How many are you? One Florin): starting from January 1st next year, electric cars exported from the EU to the United Kingdom will have to pay a surtax of 10 percent of their value. A return to the old ways could cost car manufacturers something like 4.3 billion euros over the next three years, potentially reducing the production of electric vehicles by around 480,000 units, the equivalent of the production of two medium-sized car factories.

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) is obviously on a war footing and has just launched an urgent appeal to the European Commission to act immediately to avoid the imposition of taxes on electric vehicles marketed between the EU and the UK.

“Based on the more restrictive ‘rules of origin’ that will be applied starting from January – they attack Acea – the only way to avoid these duties will be to stock up on all the battery components and some critical materials for batteries in the EU and the UK”. “Today this is practically impossible to achieve,” underlines Acea, explaining that European companies are making huge investments in battery supply chains, but more time is needed to build the type of scale necessary to meet the standards that the English would like.

The problem is so big and felt that Luca de Meo himself, president of Acea and general director of the Renault Group, spoke on the topic. “Increasing the consumer prices of European electric vehicles, precisely at a time when we have to fight to gain market share in the face of fierce international competition – he explained – is not the right move, neither from a commercial nor from a commercial point of view. environment, we will effectively hand over a share of the market to global producers.” We hope for a negotiated solution, perhaps with a three-year extension of the rule as Acea hopes. To prevent the customs officer from being sent to that country in the end, as Troisi did in the film.