The United Nations (UN) continues to work on the full implementation of the Russian part of the Istanbul agreements on the supply of grain, as well as on the export of ammonia fertilizers. This was stated on February 15 by the official representative of the Secretary General of the world organization Stephane Dujarric.

“We continue our efforts to fully implement the MoU, especially on the issue of ammonia fertilizers, as well as on the issue of Russian food and fertilizer exports,” Dujarric said at the briefing.

According to the UN representative, the world organization continues to interact with all parties of the Black Sea initiative and is engaged in the settlement of disagreements that arise in the course of the activities of the Joint Coordinating Center (JCC).

In addition, he noted that one of the ships with Russian fertilizers is now in Latvia and is ready to sail.

“There is a ship with fertilizers, if I’m not mistaken, in Latvia. We are very focused on getting him sailing,” Dujarric said without giving any details.

On February 10, State Duma deputy Yevgeny Nifantyev told Izvestiya that by interfering with the supply of Russian fertilizers and grain under the grain deal, the West is provoking famine in countries that need these products. In turn, the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, noted that Russia has not yet been able to export a “grain” as part of a food deal. He noted that the general licenses issued by the West for Russian goods are a sham and do not allow exporting products.

On February 8, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko stated that work on unblocking Russian exports under the grain deal was not being carried out satisfactorily. He also pointed out that the European Union is not fulfilling its promises given under the deal.

On February 6, UN Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said that the organization would continue to help ensure the export of food and fertilizers from Russia, including ammonia. He also noted that they consider it vital to extend the grain deal in March.

Prior to this, on January 21, the Russian Foreign Ministry indicated that most of the products under the Black Sea initiative do not go to poor countries, as expected, but to states with high incomes.

The food deal was concluded on July 22, 2022 in Istanbul. Then Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and UN Secretary General António Guterres signed a memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain.