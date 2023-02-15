New York – That memorable leather bikini, enchanting face and breathtaking body: Raquel Welch, who passed away today at the age of 82 after a short illness, has been many things in the history of cinema and in the collective thought of millions of people. Her irrepressible beauty, which in the end also represented her artistic limit, made her move from one film to another, from one genre to another, in a cinematic journey that led her to her debut, in the role of the buxom Loana , in the film “A million years ago”, by Don Chaffey. But the poster with which she was presented made even more cinema history: Welch had appeared in a provocative leather bikini, which became a Hollywood cult and is still reproduced in film gadget stores in New York and Los Angeles.

That was the moment in which the actress established herself as a sex symbol, a role later exalted in the films “Fathom: beautiful, intrepid and a spy”, “My friend the devil” and “Scary Journey”. Among his experiences there is also Italian cinema with “Shoot hard, harder I don’t understand!” by Eduardo De Filippo, “The fairies” by Mauro Bolognini and “Colpo grosso alla napoletana”, by Ken Annakin. Other roles will follow that will see her alongside actors like Dean Martin and James Stewart, who never hid their falling in love with her on the set. Among her beauties who courted her there was also Jean-Paul Belmondo, on the set of “The Animal”, 1977.

In the 90s they will come roles in comedies like “Naked Gun” from ’94, “Legally Blonde” and appearances in TV series such as “Csi: Miami”. In her private life, her path was more tumultuous: in ’58 she married James Welch, her high school friend, from whom she divorced after having two children, including actress Tahnee Welch, born in ’61 . Then the marriage with Patrick Curtis, the one with the film producer André Winfeld and with Richar Palmer, from whom she will divorce in 2008. For the lady born in Chicago as Jo Raquel Tejada, daughter of a Bolivian engineer and an American, it was a life lived at full speed, “fantastic”, as he always said, and intense. In the mid-1990s she was listed by Empire magazine as one of the “hundred sexiest actresses in the history of cinema”, a title that no one has ever questioned.