The United Nations Committee against Enforced Disappearances has urged the Cuban Government to report by February 7 on the alleged disappearances in relation to the July 11 protests.

(Read here: Cuba gives sentences of up to 30 years in prison to opposition demonstrators)

The NGO Cubans for Democracy, based in Spain, shared this Friday with Efe the letter that this committee of the UN confirming this step in response, among others, to his complaint.

(Also: Cuban opponent says to stop seeing his country with ‘romanticism’)

The “chimerical intention” of this initiative, explained the general secretary of Cubans for Democracy, Julio Rodríguez Pellitero, would be to sanction Cuba “for failing to comply with a signed agreement.”

The UN letter requires from Havana the “number of people whose presumed disappearance would have occurred in the context of the demonstrations of July 11, 2021.”

This committee also requests data from the Cuban government on the “measures adopted” to find the disappeared, as well as the number of people located as a result of these efforts.

(You may be interested: Russia’s reasons for considering putting missiles in Cuba and Venezuela)

In this file photo taken on July 11, 2021, a man is detained during a demonstration against the government of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana.

Information is also requested on the investigations into these alleged disappearances. It also asks Havana to report on the reparations to the victims and the actions to prevent disappearances.

The Committee against Enforced Disappearances explained that this request was made to the Cuban government “after the analysis of the allegations presented” by Cubans for Democracy and “other sources.”

The complaint by Cubans for Democracy includes the calculation of the NGO Prisoners Defenders, which watches over human rights in Cuba, and which denounced 187 potential forced disappearances as a result of the July 11 anti-government protests.

The July protests in Cuba, with demands linked to the serious economic crisis and with requests for political change, were the largest recorded in a decade in the country.

EFE

More news

– Gabriel Boric appoints his new cabinet in Chile dominated by women

– Argentina faces fear of not being able to reach an agreement with the IMF