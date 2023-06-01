Russia has informed the Joint Coordinating Center (JCC) about restrictive measures for the registration of ships that are sailing to the Ukrainian port of Yuzhny. This was stated by the representative of the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric on June 1.

It is known that these restrictions will remain in effect until the export of Russian ammonia resumes.

However, he noted that since May 22, the number of registrations has decreased from three to two.

Also, the representative of the Secretary General of the organization stressed that the UN is concerned about the slowdown in the progress of the grain deal. According to him, this is observed in the period from April to May. Summing up, Dujarric said that the UN assesses the situation as serious.

Earlier in the day, spokeswoman for UN deal coordinator Ismini Palla said the parties to the Black Sea Initiative were in talks to resume inspections and register new ships.

On May 29, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that if the situation with the grain deal does not change, then its extension will not make sense. He added that of the 30 million tons of grain exported from Ukrainian ports under the agreement, less than 3% ended up in the world’s poorest countries.

On May 17, less than a day before the expiration of the grain deal, it became known that it had been extended for another 60 days. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the treaty would start working properly.

The food deal was concluded in July 2022 in Istanbul. Then Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and UN Secretary General António Guterres signed a memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain.