Western unilateral economic and secondary sanctions affect the most vulnerable and in need of better protection: the poorest, women and people living in remote areas. This statement was made by the UN Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on human rights, Elena Dovgan, reports her words Global Times.

As noted by the publication, Dougan during the Beijing Forum, July 26, said that the secondary sanctions of the West lead to an increase in unemployment, corruption, sexual exploitation and crime.

“Human rights can only be protected and achieved if cooperation, dialogue, the rule of law and the prohibition of discrimination and double standards are applied by every state and every international organization as the basis for international relations,” she said.

In her opinion, unilateral sanctions should still be seen as a common and easy-to-use political tool.

The forum discussed issues affecting human rights around the world, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukrainian crisis, as well as unilateral Western sanctions that have caused great concern around the world.

On June 19, the former Minister of Justice of Cyprus, Emily Yolitis, said that by waging an economic war against Russia, Western countries are violating the rule of law.

According to him, at best, sanctions are ineffective, and at worst, they have unpleasant consequences for the economies of the states that impose them.

On June 17, President of the American Institute for Economic Research William Ruger said that US sanctions against Russia are “shooting yourself in the foot.”

He noted that the introduction of restrictions rarely forces states to change their policies. In addition, “incorrect actions” against Russia led to “unpredictable consequences.”

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the policy of the G7 the cause of recent events in the global economy. He recalled that a sharp increase in inflation in the commodity and raw materials markets began due to the irresponsible macroeconomic policy of the countries of the group.

Economic problems in Western countries began against the backdrop of the imposition of sanctions against Russia against the background of Moscow’s special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass.

